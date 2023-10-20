Mkhwebane as new EFF MP is 'excited and can't wait to serve'

In an interesting turn of events, Busisiwe Mkhwebane returned to Parliament, not to account to members and committees, but to serve as an EFF MP.

CAPE TOWN - Newly sworn in Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of Parliament (MP) and former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she’s ready for whatever her new colleagues in Parliament throw at her.

Mkhwebanee - who was impeached as Public Protector last month - has on Friday returned to the very National Assembly that removed her.

She is one of two EFF members sworn in in as MPs to replace two other party members.

But she says she’s not bothered by a hostile reception when she comes face to face with opposition MPs who voted to impeach her.

“I’m ready for them. And remember we’re taking the matter to court, and that process was the worst ever.”

Mkhwebane also couldn’t hide her excitement about her new role.

“You should be saying fighter, advocate honourable Mkhwebane. I feel so excited, I feel excited. I can’t wait to serve. The most important thing is to serve.”

She says her role as an MP is still going to be discussed, but her interests are linked to the EFF’s seven cardinal pillars including the nationalisation of banks and creating capacity within government.