Meyiwa murder trial: Accused had no lawyer when he made confession - Defence

Magistrate Vivan Cronje who took Bongani Ntanzi’s confession is back on the witness stand for cross-examination.

JOHANNESBURG - One of Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged murderers has distanced himself from the man believed to be his lawyer - who was present when he made his confession.

The State is arguing for confessions by Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya to be admitted evidence.

But the defence claims they were coerced and forced to confess.

According to the State, when Ntanzi made his confession at the Boksburg Magistrates Court he was legally represented before Cronje.

This week, Cronje told the court that when she arrived in court, she saw a handcuffed Ntanzi who was surrounded by police and a man in a suit whom she believed was his attorney, Dominic Mjiako.

But on Friday, Ntanzi’s current lawyer advocate Thulani Mngomezulu claimed otherwise.

"It is my instruction that he was not represented on that day, and he does not even know Mr Mjiako. Your client is lying."

Mngomezulu has also insisted there is no way of confirming that Mjiako was Ntanzi’s lawyer as Cronje did not make a copy of his fidelity fund certificate and his appointment certificate.

Cronje’s cross-examination continues.