Lily Mine tragedy: Vantage Goldfields SA believes failings ‘not the major issue’

The inquest into the tragedy found illegal mining inside the crown pillar at the Vantage-owned mine hollowed out and weakened the structure, leading to its collapse and subsequent deaths of three of its employees.

JOHANNESBURG - Vantage Goldfields South Africa CEO Mike McChesney said that they did not believe their failings regarding the Lily Mine tragedy were "the major issue".

Three employees of the Vantage-owned mine died in February 2016 after the crown pillar collapsed, causing the ground to cave in, taking a container office and the employees who were inside at the time.

An inquest has now found that illegal mining inside the crown pillar hollowed out and weakened the structure, leading to the collapse.

The inquest also found that the Department of Mineral Resources and the South African Police Service (SAPS) failed to address the issue of illegal mining, which contributed to the deaths.

Additionally, it pointed out the failure of the mine's owners and/or management to conduct the necessary assessment to determine the potential hazard posed by the crown pillar and assess the associated risks.

However, speaking after the proceedings, McChesney had this to say: “Well, I think the findings are that there was a failure to complete a risk analysis but, quite frankly, we had a very professional and experienced team, and we don't think that's the major issue here. The major issue is that the cause of the accident has been determined to be caused by illegal mining.”

McChesney lauded the judgment handed down by magistrate Annemarie van der Merwe, adding that it illustrated the difficulties involved with owning a gold mine in South Africa and exposed the "ineptitude" of certain State institutions, in terms of dealing with illegal mining.

“She's made a whole lot of recommendations as to what should be done, and we certainly support those recommendations. We'll work with the authorities.”