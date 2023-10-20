IFP wants Blade Nzimande to resign over NSFAS direct payment scheme controversy

The IFP said while now-suspended NSFAS CEO, Andile Nongogo actively participated in the awarding of the tenders, the minister failed to ensure that NSFAS regulations were upheld.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is calling on Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to step down, after an investigation into the direct payment system picked up some irregularities.

The National Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) shared its findings on the matter on Wednesday, revealing that now-suspended CEO Andile Nongogo breached multiple regulations during the appointment of the service providers.

IFP spokesperson Sanele Zondo: "Suspending the CEO is not enough because there were hazards early, the minister failed to intervene, he failed to correct the situation and safeguard the future of the youth in South Africa."