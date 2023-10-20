IFP to detail party changes after leader Hlabisa sworn in as MP

Velenkosini Hlabisa's deployment comes at a time when the IFP is strongly campaigning to be the governing party in KwaZulu-Natal after the 2024 general elections.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) will on Friday give more details regarding changes in the party after the passing of its founding leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The party's national executive committee (NEC) this week announced that IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa will replace Buthelezi in the National Assembly.

Hlabisa's role, meanwhile, in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature will be filled by Reverend Musa Zondi, who just made a comeback to the party.

The party is expected to hold a media briefing at its headquarters in Durban in the morning.

The recent changes in the IFP raised some eyebrows as Hlabisa takes his place in the National Assembly in Parliament.

The move was decided by the NEC at its meeting on Monday.

More details on other developments in the party will be announced on Friday.