'IFP stands poised and prepared' for 2024 general elections - Hlabisa

The IFP said its 2024 general election campaign is well underway with the party preparing to gain lost ground in KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said it's fully prepared for the 2024 general elections as the party gears to win the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government from the African National Congress (ANC).

The party briefed the media in Durban on Friday, following its national executive committee meeting on Monday.

It also announced changes made in the party, as party President Velenkosini Hlabisa aims for a parliamentary position to replace the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's post.

READ: IFP to detail party changes after leader Hlabisa sworn in as MP

The IFP said its 2024 general election campaign is well underway with the party preparing to gain lost ground in the province.

"We gather here with great enthusiasm to share critical insights and significant updates on our party's initiatives as we embark on the journey towards the pivotal 2024 national and provincial elections. The IFP stands poised and prepared for the upcoming 2024 national and provincial elections. As we gear up for the crucial electoral moment, our commitment to ensuring a democratic and inclusive process remains unwavering," said Hlabisa.

And while Hlabisa has been sworn in as a member of Parliament, the party said this would not affect its campaign in the province ahead of the polls.

The party said winning various by-elections in the province is convincing to garner voter trust.