DA threatens to bring no-confidence motion against Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is threatening to bring another motion of no confidence in Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula over her application of the rules in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Tensions ran high early on during the sitting to vote on the nomination of Kholeka Gcaleka as the next Public Protector.

Mapisa-Nqakula showed both the DA and the EFF MPs who were debating the matter the door, ruling that remarks they made were out of order.

Sparks flew between DA leader John Steenhuisen and Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday, when she declared that DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach had broken House rules.

"As you misled our Parliament over Mr George and lied about his salary, you have lied today about this rule. You are a disgrace as a Speaker, you should not be sitting there and we will remove you. We will remove you."

Steenhuisen said that Mapisa-Nqakula had been dishonest after it recently emerged that she hiked the salary of the secretary to Parliament, after telling political party leaders he would be earning R2.6 million.

"We now learn that Mr George is on a package of R4.4 million. That is a complete and utter lie to my face, to Parliament and to the other leaders present in that meeting."

The DA says it’s weighing up its options to act against Mapisa-Nqakula.