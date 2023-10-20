Go

CT police nab suspect with $19m in fake US currency

Police say they stopped a suspicious-looking car in Goodwood and while searching the car, they found a black bag filled with the fake US dollars.

Cape Town police arrested a 46-year-old suspect for the illegal possession of counterfeit foreign currency as well as contravening the Immigration Act on 16/10 in Goodwood on 19 October 2023. Picture: @SAPoliceService/X
CAPE TOWN - A 46-year-old man arrested in Goodwood this week will have to explain how he came to be in possession of fake currency to the tune of US$19 million.

Police say they stopped a suspicious-looking car in the area and while searching the car, they found a black bag filled with the fake US dollars.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie: "Further investigation into the discovery revealed that the currency was forged. The suspect also failed to produce any documentation to prove that he is legally in the country. He was arrested and detained at Goodwood SAPS."

