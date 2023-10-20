CT police nab suspect with $19m in fake US currency

Police say they stopped a suspicious-looking car in Goodwood and while searching the car, they found a black bag filled with the fake US dollars.

CAPE TOWN - A 46-year-old man arrested in Goodwood this week will have to explain how he came to be in possession of fake currency to the tune of US$19 million.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie: "Further investigation into the discovery revealed that the currency was forged. The suspect also failed to produce any documentation to prove that he is legally in the country. He was arrested and detained at Goodwood SAPS."