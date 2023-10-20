Case against 4 linked to Mfuleni housing scam postponed for bail application

The accused allegedly pocketed close to R900,000 from the unsuspecting victims. It's alleged that the suspects - three men and a woman - sold plots at a new housing development in the area for R100,000.

CAPE TOWN - The case against four people, including two City of Cape Town employees, linked to a housing scam in Mfuleni has been postponed.

The suspects appeared at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Friday, following their arrest on Wednesday.

They're accused of swindling 11 people out of large sums of money for housing plots they never received.

They allegedly pocketed close to R900,000 from the unsuspecting victims.

It's alleged that the suspects - three men and a woman - sold plots at a new housing development in the area for R100,000.

It's believed that the unsuspecting victims paid the money directly to the four accused, for plots they never received.

The City of Cape Town has made plots available for a housing development at the Mfuleni Extension 2 housing development project.

The plots are not for sale and only qualifying beneficiaries have received plots.

The accused are facing eleven counts of fraud and will be back in court next Thursday for bail application.