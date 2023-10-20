Australia MotoGP brought forward a day due to wild weather

The unusual decision was made after the second practice session at the waterfront Phillip Island circuit, where KTM rider Brad Binder topped the timesheets.

PHILLIP ISLAND - Forecasted extreme weather, including wind gusts of up to 65 kph (40 mph), will see the Australian MotoGP raced a day early, swapping places with the sprint, organisers said on Friday.

"This decision has been taken proactively in order to guarantee the best and safest possible show for all competitors and fans attending Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit this weekend," MotoGP officials said.

The 27-lap grand prix will now take place at 3:10 pm (0410 GMT) on Saturday with the 13-lap sprint pushed back a day to Sunday, if it is safe to race.

The Moto2 and Moto3 schedule remains unchanged but it too is at the whim of the weather, with temperatures set to plummet and rain and high winds on the way.