ANC chief whip Majodina to report Steenhuisen for insulting NA Speaker

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina said she will be reporting Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen to Parliament’s powers and privileges committee, for insulting Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula during a National Assembly sitting on Thursday.

Tempers flared during a debate on a new Public Protector when the DA disagreed with Mapisa-Nqakula’s interpretation of the house rules that impact its members.

The ANC said Steenhuisen’s remarks were unparliamentary and bordered on defamatory.

"You are dishonest, you are a liar, you do not follow the rules of parliament, you are a disgrace, you should not be sitting there," said Steenhuisen.

It was Steenhuisen's remarks that the ANC found to be abhorrent.

But Steenhuisen said he was defending member of Parliament (MP) Glynnis Breytenbach after Mapisa-Nqakula ordered her to withdraw the comments about Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka or leave the house.

"Her very cosy relationship and some say intimate relationship with her boss, the rather odious Menzi Simelane, led to speedy promotions and very vocal and active support of his role in the capture of the NPA," said Breytenbach.

The ANC said the comments were unfounded, derogatory and racist - adding that it will also be reporting Breytenbach to the powers and privileges committee too.

Majodina said she will also file a formal complaint against Economic Freedom Fighters MP Mzwanele Manyi for unsubstantiated allegations made against ANC members whom he called "thugs".