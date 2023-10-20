2 of King Misuzulu's confidants hospitalised after vehicle accident

It's understood that senior Zulu Princes Simphiwe and Vanana were injured in the car accident, which occurred in Pretoria on Thursday night, and were rushed to hospital, where they are being treated.

DURBAN - Two of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's supporters and close confidants were involved in a car accident in Pretoria on Thursday night.

Eyewitness News understands that the two were on their way from attending the court proceedings challenging his ascension to the throne.

Senior Zulu princes, Simphiwe and Vanana of the Kwaminyamanzi royal house, were injured in the accident and were rushed to hospital, where they are being treated.

READ MORE:

Details of the accident have not yet been shared.

Prince Simphiwe served as King Misuzulu's representative in the House of Traditional Leaders while Prince Vanana, who is also the king's uncle, was recently appointed head of the Zulu regiments.

King Misuzulu's spokesperson, Prince Afrika Zulu, confirmed the incident with Eyewitness News on Thursday night, saying more details would be shared soon.