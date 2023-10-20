1 learner dies from allegedly eating food from street vendor, GDE confirms

The Gauteng Department of Education said the learner is from a school in Tshepisong, south of Johannesburg, where six others have been admitted to the hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that another learner has died after allegedly consuming food bought from a street vendor.

The department said the learner is from a school in Tshepisong, south of Johannesburg, where six others have been admitted to the hospital.

This comes as 22 other learners were rushed to a local clinic in Soshanguve earlier on Friday, after falling ill from consuming snacks bought from an informal trader.

ALSO READ:

There has been a significant rise in these cases in Gauteng affecting large numbers of learners in schools.

Just this week, the Gauteng Education Department recorded three incidents where learners had to receive medical attention after eating snacks bought from traders operating within the schools.

In the City of Tshwane, a total of 62 learners had to be sent to local clinics in two separate incidents after they fell ill at school from allegedly eating snacks.

The department's Steve Mabona said this is extremely concerning: "It's really worrying to see so many of these cases and unfortunate incidents where children pass away."

This comes as the Soshanguve Magistrates Court has denied bail for three suspects who were arrested for selling muffins allegedly laced with marijuana to learners at the Pulamadibogo Primary School landing 90 in hospital.