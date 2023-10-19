Tshwane urges residents to reduce water consumption as some reservoirs run low

The City of Tshwane has attributed its water supply challenges to a recent increase in demand.

TSHWANE - The City of Tshwane urged has residents to reduce their daily water consumption, as levels at some of the city's reservoirs are running low.

The municipality has attributed its supply challenges to the recent increase in water demand.

This comes as Gauteng battles a water crisis, which the Department of Water and Sanitation has said is a result of inadequate infrastructure and high consumption by residents.

“The city is imploring consumers to prioritise water conservation methods to safeguard the city's water supply. The strain on the city’s reservoirs and those that are managed by Rand Water is enormous,” said the City of Tshwane’s spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo.

“This strain calls for communities across the city’s seven regions to use water sparingly, attend to their households’ leaks, report leaks that seek the city’s attention, and be vigilant against instances of vandalism to the water infrastructure.”