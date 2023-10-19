Sundowns coach Mokwena defends Zungu after red card tackle on Parker

Bongani Zungu clattered into TS Galaxy's Bernard Parker in the second half of the Carling Knockout game between the sides on Wednesday evening and was shown a straight red for the tackle.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has defended midfielder Bongani Zungu after he was sent off for his tackle on TS Galaxy veteran, Bernard Parker.

Zungu clattered into Parker in the second half of the Carling Knockout game between the sides on Wednesday evening. The challenge looked nasty in real time and seemed more horrific each time it was replayed.

The Sundowns midfielder was sent off immediately after the incident as Parker writhed in agony on the Mbombela Stadium pitch. While the former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs striker was being carried off the field, Bongani Khumalo and Phumlani Msibi, who were part of the television crew covering the game, briefly spoke to the player and revealed he was worried that his career was over.

Mokwena stuck up for Zungu’s character and said he hoped the injury wasn’t as bad as initially feared.

"I can only wish Bernard Parker a speedy recovery and that it’s not as serious as it looks. Knowing Bongani Zungu, I know there was no malicious intent behind it [the tackle]," said Mokwena.

Sundowns lost 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the game ended tied at 2-2 at the end of extra time.

TS Galaxy wished Parker well on his recovery but has yet to disclose details on the extent of his injury.