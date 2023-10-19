State welcomes life sentence handed to traditional healer for raping minor

The man is related to the rape survivor and therefore cannot be named to protect her identity.

CAPE TOWN - The State has welcomed the life sentence handed down by the Mitchells Plain Sexual Offences Court to a Cape Town-based traditional healer for raping a minor he was supposed to heal.

The man is related to the rape survivor and therefore cannot be named to protect her identity.

The court heard that in July 2021, the young girl's family invited the healer to their home after suspecting that something was wrong with the girl.

However, the court heard that the man would wake the girl up at night and rape her while the rest of the family was asleep.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila: "The Western Cape director of Public prosecutions, Advocate Nicolette Bell, lauded the collaboration of the investigation team, the prosecution team, and the court preparation services for the vital role each played to ensure justice for the victim."