'Sizok'thola' presenter Xolani Khumalo's murder case postponed to 21 November

Khumalo made his second appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court where he stands accused of killing Robert Varrie during the taping of an unaired episode.

JOHANNESBURG - The State said it has completed all its investigations in the murder case of television presenter, Xolani Khumalo.

Khumalo is the presenter of the popular drug-busting show Sizok'thola, which airs on DStv's Moja Love channel.

Dressed in a light blue shirt and dark blue trousers, Khumalo made a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

The courtroom was packed to capacity, with Varrie’s family members and Khumalo’s supporters.

The State prosecutor told the court that police had completed taking statements and the postmortem results hadbeen submitted.

The case was adjourned to 21 November pending a decision by the director of public prosecutions on whether the matter should be transferred to the high court for trial.

Outside court, Khumalo was given a hero’s welcome, with over 200 people turning up to support him.