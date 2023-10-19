Saps pounce on 3 men believed to have hand in murder of Hanover Park boy (6)

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police said they’ve made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of a six-year-old boy in Hanover Park.

The boy was caught in a shooting exchange, allegedly between rival gangs in the area on Tuesday.

The South African Police Service (Saps)'s Anti-Gang Unit members pounced on three suspects believed to be responsible for the boy's death.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the trio, aged between 20 and 30 years old will appear in court once charged.

"Meanwhile, Philippi Saps have increased visibility and intensified integrated crime prevention initiatives within identified crime hotspot areas to police, and eradicate the spread of crime generators such as the illicit possession of firearms - which threatened the lives of the community."