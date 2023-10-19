Sadag concerned about state of country's psychiatric hospitals

This follows reports revealing that psychiatric patients at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg are facing dreadful conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has raised concerns over the state of the country's psychiatric facilities.

Sadag said there aren't enough public mental health institutions in the country, forcing hospitals to overcrowd their psychiatric wards due to capacity constraints.

Sadag has refuted claims suggesting services at the country's mental health institutions deteriorated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group said psychiatric patients have been subjected to appalling treatment for years, even referencing the 2015 Life Esidimeni tragedy, when 144 patients died from starvation and a lack of care.

Sadag's operations director, Cassey Chambers, said there needed to be public-private partnerships to improve funding for mental health institutions.

"We need to make sure that everyone hears about this and to create awareness because it’s not just happening in this hospital. We know that there are other issues happening at other hospitals and not just at psychiatric wards."

She said psychiatric patients were being denied their basic human rights.