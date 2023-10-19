R70m Durban drug bust was ‘intelligence-led’, says top cop Masemola

The national police commissioner said both South African and Brazilian intelligence services played a role in the operation that saw R70 million worth of drugs being discovered on a ship in the Durban Harbour.

DURBAN - Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said that Wednesday's Durban drug bust was driven by intelligence.

Masemola added that both Brazilian and South African intelligence services played a role in the operation.

Police said they were still trying to establish who was meant to receive the shipment.

Just two days ago, Police Minister Bheki Cele praised the country's intelligence services, stating that their work was yielding good results.

Masemola echoed the same sentiments on Wednesday after the multimillion-rand drug bust.

"The investigation is continuing because this was intelligence-led but the investigation is continuing with regards to where they originate from in Brazil."

Although police claimed that the bust was a win for the intelligence services, they still had no idea who the drugs belonged to.

But Masemola said they would not rush to make arrests, as they wanted to ensure they nabbed those responsible.