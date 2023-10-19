Public Works Dept says new framework will reduce state funeral costs

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure says its managed to reduce costs for official and special funerals after introducing a new framework.

The department said the document should also be included in the funeral policy being finalised by the Presidency.

The SIU and officials from the department on Wednesday briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) about state funeral costs.

The department said that a total of 14 funerals were held since 2020 at a cost of R3.9 million.

But the SIU said before 2020, the department was being overcharged up to R8 million for funerals.

Mzwandile Sazona, who heads the prestige portfolio at the Public Works Department, said funerals did not cost more than R500,000.

"So, we’ve regulated now the infrastructure that is required that should be provided by Public Works. Otherwise, if a family needs anything outside the framework, the family has to pay it themselves."

The SIU’s Leonard Lekgetho told Scopa they would recover millions from service providers who overcharged the department.

"Crotia Events/Giant Creative and Events was ordered by the Special Tribunal to repay back the department an overpayment amount of R10.7 million and interest of the same amount calculated at 7% from the 1st of January 2019."

He said the department was in the process of implementing the court order.