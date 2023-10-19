Newly-sworn in MP and IFP leader Hlabisa vows to 'bring fresh ideas'

Velenkosini Hlabisa will take over the reins for the IFP in Parliament, after spending most of his political career in the provincial legislature and as a municipal councillor.

CAPE TOWN - Newly sworn-in member of Parliament and IFP (Inkatha Freedom Party) leader Velenkosini Hlabisa, said he would bring fresh ideas to the legislature.

Hlabisa was sworn in by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday, and will lead the IFP caucus.

He fills the vacancy left by Mangosuthu Buthelezi who died on 9 September 2023, after leading the party in Parliament since 1994.

While Hlabisa acknowledges that he has big shoes to fill, he said would bring new ideas to the National Assembly.

"As I join the National Assembly, I will bring fresh ideas in terms of how we can approach the challenges faced by our country."

Mapisa-Nqakula says Hlabisa will have very big shoes to fill as he replaces Buthelezi.

"You will do some of the things which he would have done and stop that anarchy."

Hlabisa also said he looked forward to next year’s general elections and growing the party in Parliament.