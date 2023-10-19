National Assembly set to vote for a new Public Protector

CAPE TOWN - After an unprecedented year for the Office of the Public Protector, the National Assembly will vote for a new Public Protector Thursday afternoon.

Currently, the Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka emerged as the preferred candidate of the African National Congress (ANC) from eight interviews held in August.

But the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are unlikely to back her to replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was impeached last month just weeks before her seven-year tenure officially ended.

After two failed attempts to schedule this vote a full, physical sitting of the National Assembly has been called for the Cape Town City Hall.

The nomination of Gcaleka to be recommended to the president for appointment will require 60% support from members.

This means the ANC will be relying on smaller opposition parties to shore up the 240 votes required.

The EFF has accused Gcaleka of bias in her investigations into President Cyril Ramaphosa while the DA said she’s not experienced enough.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will preside over the vote.

"It is a three-line whip, as we all know. Hopefully we will proceed and finalise this matter on Thursday," said Mapisa-Nqakula.

Should Gcaleka’s recommendation be accepted she will become the first deputy Public Protector to ascend to the top job.

Last week she told Parliament’s justice committee she believed she had done a reasonable job of steering the office during a turbulent year, while Mkhwebane was suspended.