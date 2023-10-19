National Assembly endorses Kholeka Gcaleka as the next Public Protector

A total of 244 votes were in favour of Gcaleka becoming South Africa’s fifth Public Protector.

CAPE TOWN - After an afternoon of high drama, the National Assembly on Thursday agreed to recommend Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka as the next Public Protector.

With the support of the African National Congress (ANC), Inkatha Freedom Party, GOOD Party, National Freedom Party and Al Jama-ah, the nomination received the requisite 60% of votes.

This while 12 members of Parliament - mostly from the Freedom Front Plus and the African Christian Democratic Party voted against the nomination.

Earlier, a debate on whether Gcaleka should be recommended as the next Public Protector denigrated into disorder in the Cape Town City Hall, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) having walked out of proceedings.

While the ANC lauded Gcaleka as the most suitable candidate for the job, the DA's Glynnis Breytenbach ruffled feathers when she insinuated that Gcaleka had had an improper relationship with former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Menzi Simelane.

Gcaleka and Breytenbach both served as prosecutors at the NPA at the time.

The chairperson of the ad hoc committee to nominate a Public Protector - Cyril Xaba - has sung Gcaleka’s praises saying she has proven herself to be capable and competent.

However, Breytenbach disagreed saying that all eight candidates interviewed were far below par for the job.

She also cast aspersions on Gcaleka’s reputation as a former state prosecutor.

"Her very cosy relationship and some say an intimate relationship with her boss, the rather odious Menzi Simelane, led to speedy promotions and very vocal and active support of his role in the capture of the NPA," said Breytenbach.

ANC members of Parliament expressed their outrage.

After Breytenbach refused to withdraw the remarks at the request of Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, DA leader John Steenhuisen challenged her application of the rules.

"You are dishonest, you are a liar, you do not follow the rules of Parliament, are a disgrace, you should not be sitting there."

Breytenbach was ordered to leave the house, and the rest of the caucus also walked out in a show of defiance.