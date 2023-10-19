Meyiwa trial: Defence set to challenge admissibility of confession recording

The court is hearing a trial within a trial where the State is arguing for confession statements by two of the men accused of murdering the football star.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial is gearing up to challenge the admissibility of a recording where one of Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers can be heard confessing to the crime.

The court is hearing a trial within a trial where the state is arguing for confession statements by two of the men accused of murdering the football star.

The two are among five men linked to the 2014 shooting of the Bafana Bafana captain in Vosloorus on the east rand.

On the stand has been the magistrate who took the alleged confession by the second accused and recorded it in secret.

ALSO READ:

It all came down to a single recording in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday as the defence spent hours listening to accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, allegedly confessing to his involvement in the murder of Meyiwa.

After initially submitting that they would not be using the recording as evidence, State advocate, George Baloyi, made a complete U-turn, arguing that the recording is admissible in terms of the RICA Act.

“We therefore submit my lord that the magistrate was entitled to record the deposition of this confession. She is a party to the communication even if she didn’t inform the parties in terms of Section 4."

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng then ruled that the introductory part of the three-hour recording be admitted and played in open court as the trial on admissibility is being heard.

At the end of proceedings, the defence then expressed the intention to challenge the admission of the entire statement which would be argued on Thursday.