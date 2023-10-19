Meyiwa murder trial: Unconstitutionally obtained evidence takes centre stage

The state is arguing for the secretly-taken recording of Bongani Ntanzi’s alleged confession to be admitted as evidence.

PRETORIA - The use of unconstitutionally obtained evidence has taken centre stage in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

The state is arguing for the recording of Bongani Ntanzi’s alleged confession to be admitted as evidence.

The three-hour recording was taken secretly by Magistrate Vivian Cronje when Ntanzi allegedly confessed before her in the Boksburg Magistrates Court.

The defence in the Meyiwa trial has argued that Bongani Ntanzi’s constitutional rights were infringed upon when Cronje recorded him without his knowledge.

ALSO READ:

Ntanzi’s lawyer Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu has argued that constitutionally the recording cannot be used.

"What does Section 35 say it provides evidence obtained in a manner that violates any right in the Bill of Rights must be excluded. If the admission of that evidence would render the trial unfair."

But state Advocate George Baloyi rebutted.

"There will also be times when fairness will require that evidence albeit obtained unconstitutionally nevertheless be admitted."

The defence has argued that a person’s right cannot be superseded by an element of fairness.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng is expected to hand down judgment on Friday on whether the recording will be admitted and listened to by the court.