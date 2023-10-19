Malema accuses magistrate in firearm discharge case of corruption

This followed Magistrate Twanet Olivier’s decision to deny Malema’s attorney’s application to have the matter thrown out of court on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema criticised the magistrate who handed down judgement in his ongoing firearm case dating back to 2018.

Malema addressed a crowd of hundreds of party supporters outside the East London Magistrates Court on Thursday.

This followed Magistrate Twanet Olivier’s decision to deny Malema’s attorney’s application to have the matter thrown out of court.

Malema accused Olivier of being corrupt and incompetent.

This after Olivier requested the matter to stand down in court Thursday morning after she had forgotten a few notes of her judgement in her chambers.

Taking to the podium outside court after proceedings, the leader of the red berets said: "Who adjourns the court during judgement to go backseat and receive Pravin Gordhan’s call, and receives Ramaphosa’s call and receive Batohi’s call; when she comes back to give her judgement she’s shaking like hell because it’s not her judgement, it’s a sponsored judgement?"

The case dates back to July 2018 when Malema fired several shots from a semi-automatic gun, owned by his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman, during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at the Mdantsane's Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London.