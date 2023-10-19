Lotto results: Wednesday, 18 October 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 18 October 2023 are:
Lotto: 08, 09, 30, 31, 40, 42 B: 23
Lotto Plus 1: 15, 20, 21, 25, 40, 42 B: 03
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 03, 12, 19, 27, 35 B: 38
#DrawResults for 18/10/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 18, 2023
#LOTTO: 08, 09, 30, 31, 40, 42#BONUS: 23
#LOTTOPLUS1: 15, 20, 21, 25, 40, 42#BONUS: 03#LOTTOPLUS2: 02, 03, 12, 19, 27, 35#BONUS: 38 pic.twitter.com/MKrGxUkAqG
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (18/10/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 18, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/uZuRtS6q7C
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (18/10/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 18, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/RQWLxDclgA
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (18/10/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 18, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/h4gA6ycGo5