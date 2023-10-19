Lily mine: Lawyers ponder civil claims against State for victims’ families

Three mine employees were buried some 60m underground when the crown pillar collapsed, swallowing the container office they were in at the time.

MBOMBELA - Lawyers for the families of the 2016 Lily Mine disaster victims said they could potentially have a civil claim against the State.

This is after an inquest before the Mbombela Magistrates Court on Thursday found that the South African Police Service (Saps) and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) both had a role to play in the tragedy.

Ultimately, the court found illegal mining inside the crown pillar had hollowed out and weakened the structure, and that caused it to cave in by itself on that fateful day.

The court also found that the mine’s management, the DMRE and the Saps all had a role to play.

The deaths of the employees Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyirenda and Yvonne Mnisi - the court further found - were brought about by Lily Mine’s failure to carry out the requisite assessment to determine the possible hazard the crown pillar might have posed.

The failure of the Saps and the DMRE to assist the mine’s management in their efforts to combat illegal mining and/ or address the problem of illegal mining has also been cited.

The families’ lawyer Richard Spoor said the Workmen's Compensation Act limits their prospects when it comes to civil litigation against the company.

"But from this judgment, the way the magistrate sees it is that the authorities were in contravention of their constitutional duties owed to the three deceased, and that does create a basis for civil liability. So, the possibility of a claim against the DMRE and the Saps clearly emerges out of this judgment."

Spoor said, though, that while the door has now been opened they’re yet to decide on their next steps.