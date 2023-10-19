Hlophe, Motata will have to interdict impeachment process to stop it: Parly

Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe and retired Gauteng Judge Nkola Motata have both written to the committee asking for more time to defend themselves.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Justice Portfolio Committee said two high court judges who are facing impeachment will have to interdict the process if they want to stop it from proceeding.

But Members of Parliament (MPs) said both their cases had dragged on for over a decade and the process can’t be drawn out indefinitely.

This is the first time since democracy that Parliament is being asked by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to impeach high court judges.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo turned down a request from Parliament’s justice committee to be briefed by the JSC on procedural aspects of its impeachment process.

Instead, he said the committee can request information in writing.

Meanwhile, Motata who is facing impeachment related to a drunk driving incident in 2007 has asked for an extension to the end of November to provide the committee with reasons why he should not be impeached.

But the committee said they will only give him until mid-month.

Meanwhile, Hlophe has sent the committee a 135-page document saying his appeal of the JSC’s decision is not yet finalised.

Hlophe is facing impeachment for allegedly trying to influence two Constitutional Court judges in a matter involving former President Jacob Zuma.

But committee chairperson, Bulelani Magwanishe, said the committee was neither a review nor an appeal body.

"Anybody who would want to ask us to delay or not to proceed I think will have to interdict the process. The process cannot stop now."

The committee will receive a briefing from a parliamentary legal advisor next week on the issues raised by the judges in their correspondence to the committee.