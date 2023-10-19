Finding my voice, knowing my strength: Shudufhadzo Musida launches second book

She describes growing up in Limpopo, always being the 'new girl' in school since she and her mother moved from various cities and being bullied in her new book, 'I am Shudu, Finding My Voice, Knowing my Strength'.

JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of years of bullying and silence, Shudufhadzo Musida has written another children's book.

The former Miss South Africa describes growing up in Limpopo, always being the "new girl" in school since she and her mother moved from various cities and being bullied in her new book, I am Shudu: Finding My Voice, Knowing my Strength.

Announcing her new book on Instagram earlier this week, Musida said it was a dream come true.

She said: "I am excited to introduce my new book, I am Shudu: Finding My Voice, Knowing My Strength, which explores themes of bullying, identity, bravery, forgiveness, displaced families, and the bond of friendships. But most importantly, the power of community and the magic we find when we use our voices".

The book aims to inspire and empower children between the ages of 6 and 10.

In 2021, Musida launched her first children's book. It is not only meant to entertain and expand children's imaginations but, more importantly, teach children about bullying.

Titled Shudu Finds Her Magic, Musida, tells the story of her upbringing as a delightful and outgoing girl in a small village named Ha-Vhangani in Limpopo. She is surrounded by a loving extended family. Things for the little girl, however, take a turn for the worse when her mother gets a new job and they move to Mpumalanga. At her new school, Shudu is bullied by her classmates.

Shudu Finds Her Magic is available in Afrikaans (Shudu Vind Haar Sprankel), English (Shudu Finds Her Magic), Sesotho (Shudu O Sibolla Boikgetho ba hae), Venda (Shudu u wana Vhuṱolo Hawe), isiXhosa (uShudu u Fumanisa ukuba UnoMlingo) and isiZulu (uShudu Uthola Umlingo Wakhe).