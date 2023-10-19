Dream come true for Gibson Nzimande – formerly homeless, soon-to-be MA graduate

In April 2022, Eyewitness News told the story of Gibson Nzimande, then a 34-year-old honour’s graduate who was living on the streets of Sandton, recycling waste to make enough money to survive. On Thursday, he is graduating with a Master’s degree in history.

JOHANNESBURG - Gibson Nzimande will finally complete his dream of becoming a Master of Arts graduate on Thursday.

Nzimande said: "While I was living on the streets, I lost hope in terms of finishing my studies, but with the help from the people, Eyewitness News, and the individuals from UJ, my objective has been achieved so far."

HOMELESS FOR THREE YEARS

Towards the end of 2019, Nzimande lost his house when his mother died and found himself embroiled in family issues and financial instability. He concealed these struggles from his peers.

He had to pause his Master’s degree research, which he had started in 2018 at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

Despite being destitute and no longer enrolled at a tertiary institution, Nzimande’s resilience kept him studying and researching at a public library.

Nzimande kept his certificates in a small bag buried deep inside his trolley sack, along with a diary to stay organised, hoping that one day he would be able to obtain his master’s degree.

After his story was shared on Eyewitness News, people and organisations offered to assist Nzimande. More than R200,000 was raised through a fundraising page.

His former lecturers also searched for him to provide clothes, food, and a place to stay for a few days.

Nzimande was re-enrolled in the Master’s programme at UJ, with his previous debt cleared and provisions made for tuition.

NZIMANDE’S JOURNEY

Reflecting on his journey, Nzimande said his reintegration into the community was difficult due to the traumatic experiences he faced on the streets.

But he was able to overcome his past through counselling from UJ’s psychological centre, PsyCaD, and support from student residence at Urban Circle.

Urban Circle provides private student accommodation but has a special programme in collaboration with the University of Johannesburg and the University of Witwatersrand to assist students facing hardships. This programme offers support beyond accommodation to these students.

In preparation for his graduation, Urban Circle employees helped him find a suit so he could look the part.

Urban Circle operations manager, Jonathan Roussouw, described Nzimande’s journey as phenomenal.

"If you look at the disparities … that still [exists] in South Africa – I mean, you've got students that grow up with everything and they don't necessarily have the same attitude as a guy like Gibson, who's been dealt a completely short straw in his life. And he's made the most of it," said Rossouw.

"I think if we could have more characters like Gibson coming through the youth structures in this country, then this country is in very safe hands."

Roussouw also praised Nzimande as a self-starter. After finding out that he was recycling in Johannesburg in the last year and a bit, Urban Circle decided to help Nzimande formalise a recycling programme at their student residences so that he can earn some money in a safer environment.

Urban Circle has approached their board to further assist him when he takes on his PhD.

NZIMANDE’S STORY IS NOT UNIQUE

Nzimande’s supervisor at UJ, History Professor Thembisa Waetjen, said that she was proud of how far he has come.

"I think he's worked so hard and he's come a very long way against a lot of hurdles and challenges… He's the kind of student you want, who goes to the library, gets the books, does the extra reading, and shows interest in reading beyond the narrow scope of his questions. So I feel like this degree is very well deserved," she said.

"Because of his experience, he's got a very humble perspective and that's made him a very powerful researcher. It's made him a sensitive researcher, someone who approaches his topic without judgement of other people, but really, I think, listens and tries to understand people on their own terms. And I think that position will stand him in good stead as an academic in his future."

Waetjen was Nzimande’s supervisor when he first started his Master’s degree research in 2018 and continued to guide him when he re-enrolled in the programme.

She said she was surprised to find out he was homeless when his story came out last year.

In 2019, Nzimande had told Waetjen that he needed some time off to take care of personal issues. He was meant to come back in a year and kept in touch with her but had lost contact during the COVID pandemic.

Waetjen said that Nzimande’s story represents a larger picture of deep inequality.

"I think at the University of Johannesburg, we see a lot of vulnerable students who for many different reasons are struggling with unemployment, where homes are often broken or people are living in childhood-headed households from an early age. And so, I think that, in some ways created a situation where education in South Africa, has to be aware of those things and be responsive to students' lives as they are lived and not with the kind of ideal that every student has this kind of backup or financial stability."

With Nzimande’s story continuing, Waetjen said that she would like to see a society that reaches out and supports people through the hard times and also into the good times.

NEXT STOP: ACHIEVING A PhD

Nzimande plans to pursue a PhD in anthropology, focusing on substance abuse, rehabilitation, and the gendered nature of South African rehabilitation centres.

He has applied for scholarships that will partially support his PhD studies but is seeking additional funding for it.

'THANK YOU'

Nzimande said he was grateful to those who helped make his dream come true. He's also pleaded with the community to help others.

"Life is difficult out there. Some people really need help, and please don't let them down. Just keep on helping those people so that they can achieve their goals as well," he said.

Nzimande also has a message for "other Gibson Nzimandes" who might find themselves in the same situation he was in last year.

"Don't give up. Things will come up, things will be fine. Just try to pray hard, and then things will be fine. And then just make sure that you don't divert your aims, your objectives, and so forth. Just focus on your dream, and then things will be fine."