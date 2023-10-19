DMRE, Saps and mine management had a hand in Lily Mine deaths, court finds

A collapse at the Lily Mine near Barberton in February 2016, left three employees trapped in a container some 60 metres underground.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mbombela Magistrates Court has found the management of Lily Mine, the police and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) all had a role to play in the 2016 collapse that led to the death of three people.

A collapse at the Lily Mine near Barberton in February 2016, left three employees trapped in a container some 60 metres underground.

An inquest into their deaths got underway in 2021, with judgment handed down on Thursday.

READ: Judgment expected in inquest into lily mine disaster

Magistrate Annemarie van der Merwe handed down her judgment a short while ago.

Ultimately she found the deaths of Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyirenda and Yvonne Mnisi were brought about by Lily Mine having failed to do a proper assessment under the Mine Health and Safety Act.

The assessment, she noted, would determine the possible hazard of the crown pillar that collapsed that day might have posed.

In addition, though, during proceedings the court heard evidence that illegal mining was a serious problem at the mine.

Van der Merwe has further found the deceased’s deaths were brought about by the failure of the South African Police Service and the DMRE to assist the Lily Mine management in their efforts to combat illegal mining and/or effectively and constructively address the problem of illegal mining - thereby failing in their constitutional duties.

The judgment is set to be referred to the prosecuting authorities, for potential criminal prosecution.