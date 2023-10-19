Anti-gang unit making inroads against spread of illicit firearms in CT - SAPS

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, said that the AGU combat team searched various premises in hotspots, including Lavender Hill, Steenberg and Eersterivier after recent shootings.

CAPE TOWN - Police say the anti-gang unit (AGU) is making inroads against the spread of illicit firearms and ammunition in Cape Town.

This follows a spate of shootings in the Western Cape, which police say has left 125 people dead in two weeks.

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, said that the AGU combat team searched various premises in hotspots, including Lavender Hill, Steenberg and Eersterivier after recent shootings.

"Yesterday, Tuesday, 17 October 2023, the members conducted a thorough search at a premises situated in Peter Charles Street, Cafda Village where they discovered a 9mm Z88 pistol, which was hidden in a secret compartment in the wall. They arrested a 37-year-old man for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition."

Pojie said the AGU then pounced on a residence in Grindall Avenue in Lavender Hill.

"They found a 23-year-old man in possession of a 9mm Z88 pistol without a serial number and two rounds of ammunition. The man was arrested for the illegal possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition. Both suspects had been detained at the Steenberg police holding cells and will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on the mentioned charges."

He said that the AGU combat team also retrieved two 9-millimetre pistols and 22 rounds of ammunition on an open field in Eersterivier.