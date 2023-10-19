AfriForum nods to court denying Malema's bid to scrap firearm case

The case dates back to July 2018 when Malema fired several shots from a semi-automatic gun, owned by Snyman, during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at the Mdantsane's Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil rights group AfriForum has welcomed the court’s decision to deny the bid by the Economic Freedom Fighters(EFF) leader, Julius Malema, to have his 2018 firearm case thrown out of court.

Malema appeared in the East London Magistrates Court on Thursday, alongside his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman.

The case dates back to July 2018, when Malema fired several shots from a semi-automatic gun, owned by Snyman, during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at the Mdantsane's Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London.

The incident was captured on video and was widely circulated at the time.

AfriForum hauled Malema and Snyman to court over the incident.

READ: EFF leader Malema fails in bid to have firearm discharge case thrown out

The trial against Malema for illegally firing a semi-automatic weapon during a party gathering in 2018 will continue.

This follows an application by Malema’s legal team that sought to have the matter thrown out of court due to what they claimed was insufficient evidence.

Malema is facing five charges pertaining to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

Meanwhile, Snyman, who owned the rifle, faces one count of contravening the Firearms Control Act and failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to a person's property.

Jacques Broodryk of the civil rights organisation, AriForum, who initiated the charges against the pair welcomed the decision.

"Mr Malema’s attempt to get this case thrown out of court was ludicrous to say the least. Unfortunately, Mr Malema’s legal team has resorted to using delaying tactics various times throughout this trial to a point where it’s getting absurd."

The trial is set to resume.