6 officials implicated in irregular staff appointments at Parliament - George

A review of 35 appointments at Parliament has revealed that in at least 11 cases, the appointed staff did not meet the minimum requirements for the job, or were not even the top-scoring candidate.

CAPE TOWN - Six parliamentary officials have been implicated in making irregular staff appointments at the legislature.

An internal investigation has revealed that at least 11 appointments have not followed due process.

Secretary to Parliament Xolile George on Wednesday revealed the findings of the audit after complaints from whistleblowers and workers’ union National, Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu).

The probe has also revealed that officials have been appointed in acting capacities without the necessary qualifications, pointing towards bias.

George said the audit highlighted the need for reform and stricter adherence to regulations and policies.

"Further scrutiny is now required to determine the full extent of involvement of employees of Parliament. In that case, six officials have been implicated in various cases."

George said Parliament is now reviewing its recruitment and appointment processes as well as re-designing its organisational structure.