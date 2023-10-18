Unqualified State officials made 'excessive' payments worth almost R20m: SIU

SIU chief investigator Leonard Lekgetho told members of Parliament that the Official or Special Official Funerals where they found 'excessive pricing' were those of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and former Minister Zola Skweyiya.

DURBAN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Wednesday revealed that unqualified state officials made excessive payments amounting to almost R20 million.

The SIU told Parliament's finance watchdog Scopa (Standing Committee on Public Accounts) that it’s still in the process of recovering the funds.

The money was overpaid to service providers who worked on Official and Special Official Funerals.

The SIU also briefed Scopa on investigations into the maintenance of ministerial residences and state-owned houses where it’s made criminal referrals.

SIU chief investigator Leonard Lekgetho told members of Parliament that the Official or Special Official Funerals where they found “excessive pricing” were those of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and former Minister Zola Skweyiya.

He said in April this year, one of the companies was ordered by the special tribunal to pay back overpayments of R10.7 million and interest.

Lekgetho said unqualified officials have also led to overpayments for the funerals of former Minister Edna Molewa and Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile.

"There’s possible excessive pricing and double invoicing to the value of R8 million that we have identified. And the department allows unqualified officials to perform the procurement process."

SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi said consequence management and prosecutions continue against officials - adding that one official was sentenced to six years in prison.