Saps make a cocaine bust worth around R70 million at Durban Harbour

DURBAN - Police in KwaZulu-Natal made a massive drug bust on Wednesday.

They found a large amount of cocaine worth around R70 million aboard a vessel at the Durban Harbour.

The cocaine was taken to a private warehouse for processing. Police Minister Bheki Cele and other police top brass made their way to the scene.

Police revealed that a large amount of cocaine came from Brazil and was headed to an unknown location in Gauteng.

Police National Commissioner Fanie Masemola explained: "The destination looks like it was Gauteng; well, it might carry the address of Gauteng without necessarily going there. We are busy still with the investigation to find the owners of this paint because there is paperwork and everything."

Police also said out of the hundreds of paint drums on the scene - only a few had the raw cocaine stashed inside.

No arrests have been made at this stage. But police said their investigation into the matter continues.