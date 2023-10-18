Prince Simakade has no legitimate claim to Zulu throne, court hears

President Cyril Ramphosa, through his legal representative, said that Misuzulu satisfied all requirements needed for the president to recognise him as a traditional king.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini said that Prince Simakade Zulu did not have a legitimate claim to the throne.

The succession battle between Simakade and his half-brother returns for the third and final day at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

Simakade filed an application aiming to overturn the president's certification of Misuzulu as the Zulu king.

Through his legal representative, Ramaphosa said that Misuzulu satisfied all requirements needed for the president to recognise him as a traditional king.

READ MORE:

Advocate Cedric Puckrin, who represents Misuzulu, said that his client was the rightful heir as the firstborn of the two royal parents.

Meanwhile, Misuzulu's spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu, said the king hoped the royal house could unite after all these court battles.

“We just so willing that one day, God help us, that we forget it because there is nothing good about this era even though we are going to emerge victorious."

The lawyers in the case will be making their final arguments on Wednesday.