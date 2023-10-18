Predicted fuel price drop will bring relief to struggling South Africans - AA

The Automobile Association (AA) has predicted a drop in fuel prices for the month of November based on unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) said that the predicted fuel price decrease would bring much-needed relief to cash-strapped South Africans.

This after fuel prices increased over the last three months, with petrol and diesel currently trading at over R25 a litre.

The Automobile Association attributes this to stable international oil prices and the dollar-rand exchange rate.

However, the association has warned that the conflict taking place between Israel and Hamas could negatively affect oil prices.