PowerBall results: Tuesday, 17 October 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 17 October 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 05, 18, 29, 36, 49 PB: 18
PowerBall Plus: 25, 27, 29, 30, 39 PB: 15
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
