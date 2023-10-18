Motsoaledi taking Zep termination battle to Supreme Court of Appeal

Earlier this week, the High Court in Pretoria dismissed Motsoaledi’s application for leave to appeal its June ruling declaring that his decision to discontinue the programme was unconstitutional.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is taking his fight to terminate the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) programme to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Earlier this week, the High Court in Pretoria dismissed Motsoaledi’s application for leave to appeal its June ruling declaring that his decision to discontinue the programme was unconstitutional.

The application was dismissed with costs, with the court finding there were no prospects of success.

The Department of Home Affairs said that Minister Motsoaledi has considered the judgement handed down this week and taken legal advice.

It said the department has decided to "exhaust the legal remedies available to him" and approach the SCA directly.

This is despite the High Court this week finding that the minister's case was doomed to fail, as he hadn't deposed to the founding affidavit.

According to the department, the minister has "already instructed his legal representative to lodge an application to appeal to the SCA without any delay."

Motsoaledi believes that the matter is of "great public importance" and that it should be considered by a high court.