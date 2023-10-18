Mothibi appeals to govt to rethink SIU funding model

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head, Andy Mothibi, told Parliament that state departments and entities were often reluctant to pay the SIU on time, or at all, when they were under investigation.

CAPE TOWN - The head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Andy Mothibi, is appealing to government to rethink the funding model of the anti-corruption body.

Mothibi told Parliament that state departments and entities were often reluctant to pay the SIU on time, or at all, when they were under investigation.

Presenting the SIU’s annual report to Parliament on Tuesday, Mothibi said investigators were also often being threatened for doing their work.

In the past financial year, the SIU has recovered almost R400 million in cash from dodgy dealings with the state.

It’s also put a stop to contracts that would have cost government R2.1 billion in irregular expenditure.

Despite its current healthy financial status, Mothibi said it would be better if the anti-corruption body was wholly funded by the state.

But, he added, the Treasury doesn’t agree.

"If the debt level continues and the funding model is not reviewed, there is a risk that ultimately if it’s not collected, it will affect the operations of SIU."

He said the SIU was using from its budget to protect investigators who came under threat from those they were investigating.