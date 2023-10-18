More details emerge around events that led to arrest Ralph Stanfield, wife

Ralph Stanfield, his wife, Nicole Johnson, and three others face five different charges related to various incidents perpetrated by them since November 2022.

CAPE TOWN - More details have emerged about the incidents that landed alleged 28s gang boss, Ralph Stanfield and his wife, Nicole Johnson, behind bars.

After being arrested at their Constantia home on 29 September, the bail hearing for Stanfield, Johnson and three others continued in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The five accused face charges of theft of a motor vehicle, common assault, robbery, fraud and contravening Section 9 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

According to the State, the charges relate to incidents perpetrated by the accused in Milnerton in November last year.

Court papers on Tuesday provided some insight into the case against Stanfield and his co-accused.



Johnson alleges in her affidavit that the BMW vehicle in the theft charge had been owned by the girlfriend of one of her employees.

She further alleges that the couple lived in a house she owns and she paid the deposit on the BMW - the other woman then financed the balance.

Johnson also claims that the woman’s boyfriend stole more than R1 million from her business.

The State's case implicates all of the accused in stealing the vehicle in June this year.

Stanfield and Brandt were then allegedly involved in a shooting related to the case on 7 September.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila: "I can confirm that the bail application of Mr Ralph Stanfield, his wife and three other accused has been postponed to Friday for the defence to respond to the State's opposition documents."

Until then, the five accused remain behind bars.