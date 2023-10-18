Meyiwa trial: Recording of confession allegedly made by accused to be in focus

Magistrate Vivienne Cronje on Tuesday testified how accused two, Bongani Ntanzi, made a confession to her about the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder in 2020, claiming he agreed to give it without influence.

JOHANNESBURG - A three-hour voice recording of a confession allegedly made by one of the men accused in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa will take centre stage on Wednesday.

The trial resumes in the Pretoria High Court in the morning.

On Tuesday, Magistrate Vivienne Cronje testified how accused two, Bongani Ntanzi, made a confession to her in 2020.

However, the details of the confession were retracted and not read into the record during court proceedings.

The details of Bongani Ntanzi's confession to Magistrate Vivienne Cronje on 24 June 2020 will be deliberated Wednesday morning when Ntanzi's legal representatives cross-examines Cronje.

Cronje was appointed to take down a written confession from Ntanzi, who she claimed had freely agreed to do so without influence.

On Wednesday, Cronje revealed that she had taken Ntanzi's confession in the presence of an interpreter and his legal representative at the time.

She further revealed that she recorded the entire confession without the consent of Ntanzi.

She said this was to safeguard herself.

“It is just practice for me that when I am doing work in an office environment, unlike in court where there is a recording being done, then I do my own recording.”

Cronje is a seasoned magistrate with almost three decades experience.