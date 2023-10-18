Meyiwa murder trial: Court to take into account confession recording

The court is hearing evidence from the magistrate who took down the confession by Bongani Ntanzi in June 2020, almost six years since the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has ruled that it will take into account a recording of a confession made by Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers.

The State is arguing for confessions by Ntanzi and the first accused - Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya - to be admitted as evidence.

Sibiya and Ntanzi are two of five men accused of the football star’s 2014 murder in Vosloorus.

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial The PTA High Court is abuzz this morning.



Magistrate Vivian Cronje is back for cross examination.



She took the confession statement of Bongani Ntanzi, accused #2.@motso_modise pic.twitter.com/Y0qOZPlWzI ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 18, 2023

On Tuesday, the court learned that when Ntanzi made a confession before magistrate Vivian Cronje, she secretly made an audio recording.

But State advocate George Baloyi told the court that he would not be submitting the recording as evidence.

On Wednesday morning, Baloyi made a complete U-turn saying the recording is - in fact - admissible in terms of the RICA Act [Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication Related Information Act 70 of 2002] and the State now wants to submit it.

Despite a request by the defence for this submission to be put on ice, and for Cronje’s cross-examination to continue, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled that the pro-forma part of the statement be admitted as evidence for now, as the court addresses admissibility.

The pro-forma is the introductory form of a confession that deals with the rights of the accused.

After requests for consultation by the defence, the court afforded counsel and the accused time to listen to the recording in private, ruling that the matter reconvene on Wednesday afternoon.