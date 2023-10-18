Go

Mbalula likens bombing of Gaza hospital to a genocidal crime

The African National Congress is calling on the world to descend on Palestine to see the humanitarian crisis unfold for themselves.

18 October 2023 17:28

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has weighed in on the Middle East crisis describing the bombing of a hospital in Gaza as a genocidal crime.

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party wants an investigation into the acts of terror.

"President [Vladimir] Putin couldn't come into our country because the International Criminal Court has imposed a sentence that he must be arrested and that is what it is. What is happening in terms of Israel and Palestine [is] a State declaring war and killing innocent people," said Mbalula.

The Israeli military has denied being behind the hospital bombing that's killed at least 500 people - adding that it was caused by a misfired Hamas rocket.

The escalated conflict that's seen thousands of deaths on both sides was triggered by Hamas attacks on Israel earlier this month.

