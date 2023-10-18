Kieswetter estimates load shedding has cost SA economy in the region of R150m

The South African Revenue Service's commissioner briefed Parliament’s standing committee on finance on the state of tax collection for the past financial year.

CAPE TOWN - South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter estimates that load shedding may have cost the economy as much as R150 billion in lost revenue.

Kieswetter was on Wednesday briefing Parliament’s standing committee on finance on the state of tax collection for the past financial year.

He reported a 7% increase in gross revenue collection of just more than R2 trillion for 2022/23.

Kieswetter said over the last four years, the revenue service had been steadily rebuilding. And thereby also improving revenue collection.

"We must celebrate the progress we’ve made, and yet, we can’t declare victory."

However, Kieswetter said geo-political and economic factors continued to impact Sars’ ability to boost State coffers including load shedding.

"We estimated last year that revenue lost to load shedding was about 60 billion but could easily be as high as 150 billion and we see that translating to this year, again. It’s as yet, unquantifiable but it’s material."

Kieswetter said Sars continued to also put back into the economy - increasing refunds to taxpayers to R381 billion in the past financial year.