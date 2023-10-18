Judgement reserved in Zulu royal succession case

Simakade said President Cyril Ramaphosa acted hastily in certifying his half-brother as the Zulu King because the issue of succession is still undecided.

PRETORIA - After three days of arguments, judgment has been reserved in Prince Simakade Zulu’s court application to overturn the certification of Misizulu KaZwelithini as the Zulu King.

Simakade said President Cyril Ramaphosa acted hastily in certifying his half-brother as the Zulu King because the issue of succession is still undecided.

However, through their lawyers, Ramaphosa and Misizulu said the succession debate has long been decided.

The basis of Prince Zulu’s argument is that the 14 May 2021 royal family meeting where Misizulu KaZwelithini was nominated as the next Zulu King was invalid.

READ: Court hears Zulu royal succession is not automatically decided by birth

Simakade’s lawyers have argued that the meeting, which was called by the late Zulu Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi did not include all the necessary roleplayers.

Simakade’s camp said it is still planning on appealing the Madondo judgment that the respondents in this case have relied heavily upon.

Judge Norman Davis said he would be taking all the arguments presented into consideration.

"Having regard to the matter and importance of the matter to the kingdom and the monarchy, the amaZulu people and indeed all parties to this litigation are entitled to a proper consideration of the matter.”

Davis said he has not determined a date for judgement yet.