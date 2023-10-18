Good, ANC welcome leadership change in Witzenberg Municipality

It follows the ousting of Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor, Hennie Smit, and Speaker Elizabeth Sidengo through motions of no confidence on Tuesday. Good Party's Katrina Robyn and Icosa's Petrus Heradien will take over the reins as mayor and Speaker, respectively.

CAPE TOWN - The Good Party and the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape have welcomed the political leadership change in the Witzenberg Municipality.

Good Party's Katriena Robyn and Icosa's Petrus Heradien will take over the reins as mayor and Speaker, respectively.

Their election follows two previous votes with similar outcomes, which were deemed unlawful by the DA.

The Good Party's secretary-general, Brett Herron: "The Good Party's leadership welcomes the election of Good councillor, Katriena Robyn, as the Witzenberg municipality's executive mayor, who will now lead the new coalition in cleaning up her municipality."

ANC Western Cape spokesperson, Muhammad Khalid Sayed, thanked coalition partners for supporting the motions.

"We aim to implement progressive policies that address the housing challenges, rising crime, and foster sustainable development that speaks to job creation and empowering small businesses and in principle uplift the lives of all residents in the municipality."